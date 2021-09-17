‘Empathy Fatigue’ in Clinicians Rises with Latest COVID-19 Surge

(Medscape) – Amid yet another surge in COVID-19 cases around the United States, clinicians are speaking out about their growing frustration with this preventable crisis. Some are using the terms “empathy fatigue” and “compassion fatigue” — a sense that they are losing empathy for unvaccinated individuals who are fueling the pandemic. Erickson says she is frustrated not by individual patients but by a system that has allowed disinformation to proliferate. Experts say these types of feelings fit into a widespread pattern of physician burnout that has taken a new turn at this stage of the pandemic. (Read Full Article)