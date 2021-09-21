‘Delta Has Been Brutal’: Covid-19 Variant Is Decimating Rural Areas Already Reeling from the Pandemic

(STAT News) – Health inequities in rural communities across the South are continuing to determine who is most vulnerable to Covid-19 now that the Delta variant is bringing a new surge in deaths. Several states, including Florida and Georgia, have experienced the highest levels of hospitalizations to date in recent months, as the highly contagious variant sweeps through the country, and within those states, rural areas are especially hard-hit. (Read Full Article)