A New Edition of Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
September 27, 2021
Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 66, no. 3, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Mutation Landscape of TSC1/TSC2 in Chinese Patients with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex” by Yuhuan Meng, et al.
- “Positional Cloning and Comprehensive Mutation Analysis of a Japanese Family with Lithium-Responsive Bipolar Disorder Identifies a novel DOCK5 Mutation” by Hiromi Umehara, et al.
- “The Short-Term Mortality and Morbidity of very Low Birth Weight Infants with Trisomy 18 or Trisomy 13 in Japan” by Hidenori Kawasaki, et al.
- “Identification of Ancient Viruses from Metagenomic Data of the Jomon People” by Luca Nishimura, et al.
- “Analysis of Rearrangements of the CFTR Gene in Patients from Turkey with CFTR-Related Disorders: Frequent Exon 2 Deletion” by Mehmet Bugrahan Duz and Pelin Ozyavuz Cubuk