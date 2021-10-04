Pacemaker, Ultrasound Companies Seek Priority Amid Chip Shortage

October 4, 2021

(Wall Street Journal) – In the race to secure computer chips amid a global shortage, medical device makers say they have found their ace card: their products save lives. While only a tiny fraction of the world’s chips end up in medical equipment compared with cars and consumer electronics, the components are key to a range of vital devices like MRI machines, pacemakers and blood-sugar monitors for diabetes. To win priority over larger buyers, medical device makers say their most effective tactic is to raise awareness with executives at chip suppliers. (Read Full Article)

