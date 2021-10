EU Regulator OKs Pfizer Vaccine Booster for 18 and Older

(Associated Press) – The European Union’s drug regulator gave its backing Monday to administering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 and older. The European Medicines Agency said the booster doses “may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older.” (Read Full Article)