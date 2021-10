New York’s Largest Health Care Provider Fires 1400 Unvaccinated Employees

(Medscape) – Northwell Health, the largest hospital system in New York state, fired 1,400 employees on Monday for not complying with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The employees represented less than 2% of Northwell’s 76,000 employees, who are now all fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Joe Kemp, the assistant vice president of public relations for the company, told The Hill. (Read Full Article)