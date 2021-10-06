Disproportionate Share of Pandemic-Associated Excess Deaths in 2020 Were Minorities

(Medscape) – During most of 2020, excess deaths in the U.S. – both COVID-19-related and not – occurred at higher rates among Black, Native American, and Latino men and women, a large new study finds. An analysis of the 477,200 excess deaths in the U.S. from March through December 2020 revealed that age-standardized excess deaths per 100,000 persons among Black, American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) and Latino individuals were more than twice as high, overall, than among white and Asian individuals. Among non-COVID-19 deaths, rates were two to four times higher in minority groups, according to the report published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. (Read Full Article)