Los Angeles OKs One of Strictest US Vaccination Mandates

(Medscape) – Los Angeles leaders on Wednesday approved one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates — a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms or even a Lakers game. The City Council voted 11-2 in favor of the ordinance that will require proof of full vaccination by Nov. 4. (Read Full Article)