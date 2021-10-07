EXCLUSIVE U.N. Expert Calls for N. Korea Sanctions to Be Eased as Starvation Risk Looms

October 7, 2021

(Reuters) – North Korea’s most vulnerable risk starvation after it slipped deeper into isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic and U.N. sanctions imposed for its nuclear and missile programmes should be eased, a U.N. rights investigator said in report seen by Reuters. The worsening humanitarian situation could turn into a crisis and it is coinciding with a global “creeping apathy” about the plight of North Korea’s people, said Tomas Ojea Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. (Read Full Article)

