Moderna to Build Vaccine-Manufacturing Plant in Africa

October 7, 2021

(Wall Street Journal) – Moderna Inc. MRNA 2.29% plans to spend up to $500 million to build a new manufacturing plant in Africa to supply doses of its Covid-19 vaccine and potential additional vaccines to a continent that has grappled with a shortage. The Cambridge, Mass., drug company said Thursday it will build a state-of-the-art facility that could produce up to 500 million doses annually of vaccines, using its gene-based technology, known as messenger RNA. Moderna’s only current product is its Covid-19 vaccine, but the company is developing other vaccines against Zika, influenza, cytomegalovirus and other pathogens that could be made at the plant and meet demand in Africa. (Read Full Article)

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, Global Bioethics, highlights, News, Pharma, Public Health

Ad