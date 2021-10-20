A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
October 20, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 384, no. 25, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Health Equity and Medicaid Transformation — Operationalizing President Biden’s Agenda” by S. Rosenbaum
- “Pregnant Women with Substance Use Disorders — The Harm Associated with Punitive Approaches” by R.L. Haffajee, L.J. Faherty and K. Zivin
- “Combating Anti-Asian Sentiment — A Practical Guide for Clinicians” by J.H. Lee
- “When Undoing Is Not Enough — Repairing Harms Inflicted on Immigrant Children” by N.E. Wang, R. Matlow and A. Shapiro
- “Missing the Point — How Primary Care Can Overcome Covid-19 Vaccine ‘Hesitancy'” by S. Ratzan, et al.
- “Developmental Consequences of Defective ATG7-Mediated Autophagy in Humans” by J.J. Collier, et al.