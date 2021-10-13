U.S. Sees Record High of 96,000 Drug Overdose Deaths in 12 Month Period

(Axios) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded over 96,000 deaths from drug overdoses in a twelve-month period ending in March 2021, according to provisional data released Wednesday. Why it matters: It’s a nearly 30% jump over the preceding 12 months and coincides with one of the deadliest periods of the COVID-19 pandemic, when stay-at-home orders radically changed daily life for most Americans. (Read Full Article)