Mixing COVID Vaccine Boosters May Be Better Option: Study

(Medscape) – A new US government study shows it isn’t risky and may even be a good idea to mix, rather than match, COVID-19 vaccines when getting a booster dose. The study also shows mixing different kinds of vaccines appears to spur the body to make higher levels of virus-blocking antibodies than they would have gotten by boosting with a dose of the vaccine the person already had. If regulators endorse the study findings, it should make getting a COVID-19 booster as easy as getting a yearly influenza vaccine. (Read Full Article)