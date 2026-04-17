Healing the Invisible Scars of Gen Z’s Over-Sanitized World

(WSJ) – A trip to the emergency room helped me realize my generation is in trouble—and that we can’t give in to defeatism about our chronic health issues

I emerged from surgery four and a half hours later with 72 stitches. The next morning a parade of residents filed through my room because word had spread. Most of them would never see a case like this again.

My mother’s relief was instant, but only years later would I learn that the antibiotics that saved my life had also gutted something else: a microbial ecosystem I’d been building since birth. The wrong things moved in. They don’t leave easily. (Read More)