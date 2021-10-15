Italy’s Covid Vaccine Mandate Comes into Force, a First for a Western Democracy

(New York Times) – Italy set a new bar on Friday for major Western democracies seeking to move beyond the pandemic by putting in place a sweeping law that requires the nation’s entire work force — public and private — to have government-issued health passes. The measure requires workers to show proof of vaccination, a negative rapid swab test or recent recovery from Covid-19 before returning to offices, schools, hospitals or other work places. (Read Full Article)