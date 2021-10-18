Russia’s Virus Infections Over 8 Million; Daily Deaths High

(Associated Press) – Russia’s total number of coronavirus infections has topped 8 million, more than 5% of the population, and the daily infection toll hit a new record. The national coronavirus task force said Monday that 34,325 new infections over the past day raised the pandemic total to 8,027,012. It also said 998 people died of COVID-19 in the previous day, bringing the total number of deaths to 224,310 — the highest virus death toll in Europe. (Read Full Article)