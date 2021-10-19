WHO-Led Programme Aims to Buy Antiviral COVID-19 Pills for $10–Document

(Reuters) – A World Health Organization-led programme to ensure poorer countries get fair access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments aims to secure antiviral drugs for patients with mild symptoms for as little as $10 per course, a draft document seen by Reuters says. Merck & Co’s (MRK.N) experimental pill molnupiravir is likely to be one of the drugs, and other drugs to treat mild patients are being developed. (Read Full Article)