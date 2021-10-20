Gates Foundation to Send $120 Million of COVID Antiviral Pills to Lower-Income Countries

(Axios) – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said Wednesday it will funnel up to $120 million worth of molnupiravir, an experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment from Merck, to lower-income countries. Why it matters: The foundation and others see the antiviral pill’s promising results against severe COVID-19 and easy distribution as a way to target countries with low vaccination rates. (Read Full Article)