Children’s Mental Health Crisis a ‘National Emergency,’ Pediatric Groups Declare

(ABC News) – Children’s mental health challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic are a “national emergency,” a group of pediatricians and other experts declared Tuesday as they called on policymakers to address the crisis. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association — which collectively represent over 77,000 physicians and over 200 children’s hospitals — are sounding the alarm over a “shocking” rise in families seeking urgent mental health help for their children. (Read Full Article)