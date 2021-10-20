New Virus Cases Are Rising on Some Caribbean Islands, the W.H.O. Says

(New York Times) – Bucking the trend in much of the Americas, several Caribbean countries are reporting significant surges in known coronavirus infections, World Health Organization officials warned on Wednesday. New cases reported are up 40 percent over the last week in the Dominican Republic and Barbados, said Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, the director of the Pan American Health Organization, a division of the W.H.O. (Read Full Article)