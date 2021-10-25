A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
October 25, 2021
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 29, no. 5, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Impact of Needs-Based Education on the Change of Knowledge and Attitudes towards Medical Genetics in Medical Students” by Paola ?argonja, et al.
- “Employing a Systematic Approach to Biobanking and Analyzing Clinical and Genetic Data for Advancing COVID-19 Research” by Sergio Daga, et al.
- “Parental Mosaicism in Marfan and Ehlers–Danlos Syndromes and related Disorders” by Bertrand Chesneau, et al.
- “The Ethics of Genomic Medicine: Redefining Values and Norms in the UK and France” by Marie Gaille, et al.
- “Novel Variants in TUBA1A Cause Congenital Fibrosis of the Extraocular Muscles with or without Malformations of Cortical Brain Development” by Julie A. Jurgens, et al.
- “Mainstream Genetic Testing for Breast Cancer Patients: Early Experiences from the Parkville Familial Cancer Centre” by Catherine Beard, et al.