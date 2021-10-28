A New Edition of Journal of Legal Medicine Is Now Available

October 28, 2021

Journal of Legal Medicine (vol. 41, sup.1, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Enact a Safe Firearm Storage Law to Reduce Suicides and Unintentional Deaths in Nevada” by Varchita Alishetti OMS-II, et al.
  • “Proposal for Using Digital Tools in Mitigating a Pandemic: Lessons Learned from COVID-19” by Stephanie Bernardo OMS-II, et al.
  • “The ‘Strawman’ in the Process of Review and Evaluation of Complaints Regarding Controlled Substance Prescriptions
    Ryan Briggs OMS-II, MS, et al.
  • “The Impact of COVID-19 Isolation on Domestic Violence Calls in Southern Nevada” by Kendall Denning OMS-II, et al.
  • “Assessing the Relationship between Infection Citations and COVID-19 Infections in Nursing Homes” by Meghan Mahalawat OMS-II, et al.
  • “Banning Condoms as Evidence against Sex Workers in Illegal Prostitution” by Summer Mostafa OMS-II, et al.
  • “Screen for Lysosomal Storage Diseases, Save More Nevada Babies” by Kim Thu Nguyen OMS-II, et al.
  • “Euthanasia Should Be Legalized in Nevada” by Ellie Ok MS, OMSII, et al.
  • “Should Healthcare Workers Treat COVID-19 Patients Despite the Inadequate Personal Protective Equipment?” by Jose Parra MS, OMS-II, et al.
  • “Ethical Dilemma of Physicians Informing Patients of Foreign Organ Transplant Alternatives” by Sean Poole OMS-II, et al.
  • “Emerging Neuralink Brain Machine Interface Technology: An Oversight Proposal to Address the Ethical, Legal, and Social Implications” by Ali Said OMS-II, MS, et al.
  • “COVID-19 and Firearms: Public Health Considerations” by Emily M. Silver MA
  • “Investigating the Relationship Between Opioid Prescription Frequency and Deaths From Illicit Opioids” by Cara Wyant OMS-II, et al.

