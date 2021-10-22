ID Experts Address ‘Double-Edged Swords’ of Emergency Authorizations

(Medscape) – The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) is addressing the benefits and potential pitfalls of federal regulators’ emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for therapies during a pandemic – calling them “double edged swords.” Furthermore, enrolling more high-risk people in COVID-19 clinical trials, reinforcing a message that monoclonal antibodies and other treatments can be useful but should not replace vaccination, and better preparation for future pandemics are among the highlights of new IDSA guidelines also released Wednesday. (Read Full Article)