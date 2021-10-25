The U.S. Needs More Nurses, but Nursing Schools Don’t Have Enough Slots

(NPR) – Across the country, hospitals desperate for nurses — especially in acute care —are trying to address intense burnout among health care workers and accelerated nurse retirements by hiring new graduates. They’re offering jobs to students even before they graduate, and in many cases offering bonuses and loan repayment as financial incentives. And the interest is there; enrollments and applications in baccalaureate and advanced nursing degree programs increased last year. Leaders in nursing say the trends — which predate the pandemic — are the same for certificate programs in licensed practical nursing, licensed vocational nursing and certified nursing assistants programs. Yet — paradoxically — becoming a nurse has become more difficult, narrowing the pipeline for new nurses coming through the system. (Read Full Article)