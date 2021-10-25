Fake, Substandard Vaccines and Medicines Spell Trouble for Controlling Covid-19

(STAT News) – Counterfeit medicines aren’t new to Covid-19. The World Health Organization, which has tracked them for several years, once called them “substandard/spurious/falsely-labelled/falsified/counterfeit medical products.” The WHO estimates that 1 in 10 medical products in low- and middle-income countries is falsified or substandard, causing huge personal and public health tolls are huge. The economic burden is as much as $200 billion a year. (Read Full Article)