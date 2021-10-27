Merck Agrees to Let Other Drug Makers Make Its COVID Pill

October 27, 2021

(Associated Press) – Pharmaceutical company Merck agreed to allow other drug makers to produce its COVID-19 pill, in a move aimed at helping millions of people in poorer countries get access to the potentially life-saving drug, a United Nations-backed public health organization said on Wednesday. The Medicines Patent Pool said in a statement that it had signed a voluntary licensing agreement for molnupiravir with Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. (Read Full Article)

