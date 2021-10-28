Public Health Messaging Lessons for the Next Pandemic

(Axios) – “Be first, be right, be credible” is the mantra of public health experts in a crisis. It’s difficult to argue that the health community has regularly managed to be any of those three during COVID-19. Why it matters: A pandemic isn’t just a medical emergency — it’s also a communications emergency. The U.S. public health establishment, hamstrung by bad data and political interference, has struggled with the latter. (Read Full Article)