With Record-High Deaths, Moscow and Other Parts of Russia Enter a Partial Lockdown

(NPR) – Russia’s capital entered a 10-day partial lockdown on Thursday — as the rest of Russia braced for a series of COVID-19 restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of a virus that has set, and continuously reset, records over the past month for daily fatalities and infections. On Thursday, the government’s coronavirus task force reported the latest grim milestone — a record-high 40,096 infections and 1,159 deaths in the past 24 hours alone. (Read Full Article)