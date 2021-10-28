Dutch Prosecutors Investigate 33 Deaths in ‘Suicide Powder’ Case

(Reuters) – Dutch authorities are investigating 33 suspected deaths of people who bought a “suicide powder” from a member of a right-to-die group in the Netherlands, prosecutors said on Wednesday. The number of cases surfaced in procedural hearings ahead of a possible trial of several members of the group calling itself Cooperative Last Will. The number is expected to rise after another member of the group told a newspaper he had sold the powder to more than a hundred people. (Read Full Article)