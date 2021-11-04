Suicide Rates Fall Again–But Not for Young Adults and Some People of Color

(NPR) – When the pandemic began in early 2020, some worried that mass isolation and a spike in unemployment could cause suicide rates to skyrocket. Now, a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the opposite happened: Suicides dropped by 3% in 2020, continuing a downward trend that began in 2019 after nearly two decades of increases. According to the report, roughly 46,000 people died by suicide in 2020, about 1,600 fewer than the year before. (Read Full Article)