MHRA Approves First Oral Antiviral for COVID-19

(Medscape) – The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the first oral antiviral for COVID-19. The regulator said molnupiravir (Lagevrio) from Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), is safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death in mild to moderate COVID-19. The drug is said to be most effective early in the disease so is recommended as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test, and within 5 days of symptoms onset. (Read Full Article)