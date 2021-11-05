Inside the World’s Most Blatant Covid-19 Coverup: Secret Burials, a Dead President

(Wall Street Journal) – Tucked away in a northern suburb of this sprawling East African city is a burial site that is evidence of one of the world's great coronavirus coverups. At the Kondo graveyard in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, unmasked volunteers have been digging holes and felling trees to expand a compound that has tripled in size since last year. During the pandemic's first wave, hazmat-suited government officials came at night to secretly bury the dead, graveyard workers and bereaved families said. Now, small groups of mourners gather for hasty ceremonies next to floral tributes. Kondo's gravediggers said those buried there since last year have one thing in common: All died as a result of the coronavirus, yet none were recorded as suffering from Covid-19. They said they know by speaking to the families and officials from the municipality.