I Worry That Burnout Can’t Be Reversed and Has Fundamentally Changed Me as a Doctor and a Person

(STAT News) – I took care of John after John after John. I hate that they all blend together. I feel like I should remember every person I cared for month after month as a way to honor them. But I can’t, recalling only a flux of wires, masks, ventilators, iPads, and the tears of family members over telephones and Zoom calls. Maybe they’re blending together because I stopped keeping count of the number of my patients who died. Because in the abacus of my future and my hope, every lost patient would take something away from me, until there was nothing left. (Read Full Article)