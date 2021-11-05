The FDA’s Crackdown on Unproven Stem Cell Therapies Isn’t Working

(The Verge) – In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration won a major victory when a judge shut down a clinic in Florida claiming to treat everything from back problems to heart diseases with stem cells. The decision was additional juice for the FDA to regulate the growing industry, which sells risky, unproven stem cell procedures as cure-alls. But despite the high-profile success in Florida, the problem has gotten worse. (Read Full Article)