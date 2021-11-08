Vaccine-Mandate Debate Makes It to Federal Agency Where Fauci Works

(Wall Street Journal) – The debate over vaccine mandates is surfacing in an unlikely venue: The National Institutes of Health. The sprawling federal research agency has led government efforts studying and battling Covid-19, including funding the development and testing of vaccines. Anthony Fauci, a top NIH scientist, has been a public face of the Biden administration’s case for wider vaccine mandates, including a federal one affecting the NIH’s own staff. But just like at workplaces across the country, vaccine mandates are sparking controversy at the NIH. The agency’s main bioethics department has scheduled a Dec. 1 live-streamed roundtable session over the ethics of mandates. (Read Full Article)