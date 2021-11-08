China’s Army Furnishes Foreign Militaries with Covid-19 Vaccines

(Wall Street Journal) – The People’s Liberation Army has rapidly expanded vaccine donations to military forces this year across four continents. Chinese Defense Ministry figures show that as of September, it had made more than 30 deliveries to about two dozen countries. Many of the recipients, like Zimbabwe and Ethiopia, are important players in Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. (Read Full Article)