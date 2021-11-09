U.S. Opens Borders to Vaccinated Europeans, Others, After More Than 18 Months

(Wall Street Journal) – Airlines started flying thousands of Europeans and others to the U.S. after Washington reopened its borders to citizens of 33 countries who had been barred by Covid-19 restrictions for more than 18 months. As of Monday, vaccinated non-American citizens from previously restricted countries—predominantly in Europe—are allowed to travel to the U.S. if they have proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test taken within the prior three days. (Read Full Article)