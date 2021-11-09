As Overdose Deaths Soar, DEA-Wary Pharmacies Shy from Dispensing Addiction Medication

(Kaiser Health News) – Drug overdose deaths hit record highs last year, and despite medical experts considering medications like buprenorphine the gold standard, less than 20% of people with opioid use disorder typically receive them. The federal government has taken steps to increase the number of clinicians who prescribe buprenorphine, but many patients struggle to get those prescriptions filled. A recent study found that 1 in 5 U.S. pharmacies do not provide buprenorphine. (Read Full Article)