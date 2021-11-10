Uber Sued by Justice Department for Overcharging Disabled People

(BBC) – The US Justice Department (DoJ) is suing ride-hailing app Uber over allegations it has been overcharging disabled people. The DoJ claims Uber’s “wait time” fees are discriminating against disabled passengers who need more than two minutes to get into a car. It says Uber needs to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). But Uber said wait time fees were not intended to apply to disabled riders and that it had been refunding fees. (Read Full Article)