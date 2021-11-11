Veterans Need Help Becoming Civilians Again

(Wall Street Journal) – Every person who enlists in the military will eventually leave the service, a turning point that is sure to have profound effects on the rest of their lives. Unfortunately, millions of those veterans are being folded into a VA model of permanent disability, which reflects a flawed understanding of human nature and an outdated view of current medical capabilities. Since 2014, the VA’s budget for disability benefits has eclipsed its spending on healthcare. As a society, we are now paying more for veterans to be sick than for veterans to get better. (Read Full Article)