More Than 1 Million Need Urgent Food Aid in South Madagascar

(ABC News) – Parched by four years of drought, more than 1.1 million people in southern Madagascar urgently need food aid in a rapidly worsening crisis, experts warn. About 700,000 people are already receiving food aid and increased emergency assistance is needed, according to WFP which is working with the Malagasy government and other humanitarian agencies. (Read Full Article)