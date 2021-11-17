Texting Saved Lives During Covid. What Does That Mean for Health Care’s Future?

(STAT News) – As a way to help people managing Covid-19 at home, we and several colleagues developed and designed Covid Watch — an automated monitoring system that uses text messages to triage individuals before being assessed by a clinician. It asks a simple question twice each day, such as “How are you feeling compared to 12 hours ago?” Individuals who indicate they are doing worse are automatically asked, within a matter of seconds, “Is it harder than usual for you to breathe?” Those who respond “yes” receive a call from a clinician within an hour to assess their health. (Read More)