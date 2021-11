US Vaccine Rollout Was Close to Optimal at Reducing Deaths and Infections, According to a Model Comparing 17.5 Million Alternative Approaches

(The Conversation) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s plan for who gets vaccines and in what order saved nearly as many lives and prevented nearly as many infections as a theoretically perfect rollout, according to a new mathematical model we developed to assess the rollout of COVID–19 inoculations in the U.S. (Read More)