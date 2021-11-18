SKorea Sees Record Virus Jump as Thousands Take College Exam

(Associated Press) – South Korea reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic as hundreds of thousands of masked students flocked to schools on Thursday for the country’s highly competitive college entrance exam amid growing concerns about the delta-driven spread. About 509,000 students were taking the one-day exam at 1,395 sites across the nation, including hospitals and shelters. (Read More)