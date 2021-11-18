New Reconstruction Points to Animal Origins for Covid-19

November 18, 2021

(Wall Street Journal) – A scientist known for investigating viral origins has reconstructed the first known weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding to a growing body of evidence that the virus behind it jumped from infected animals to humans rather than emerging from laboratory research. In a paper published Thursday in the academic journal Science, Michael Worobey concludes a wholesale seafood market in Wuhan, China, where live mammals were sold is very likely to be the site of the origin of the pandemic.  (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, Global Bioethics, highlights, News

Ad