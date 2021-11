What Are You Going to Tweet After You Die?

(Wired) – In the corporeal world, dying with dignity is the focus of research programs, schools of ethics, and legal frameworks. But our digital afterlives are largely afterthoughts. Few people “plan for how their own deaths will impact social media,” says Katie Gach, a digital ethnographer at the University of Colorado, Boulder, who studies how people manage, and don’t manage, post-mortem social media data. (Read More)