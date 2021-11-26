WHO Identifies New Covid-19 ‘Variant of Concern’ Omicron as Strain Triggers Global Fears

November 26, 2021

(Wall Street Journal) – The World Health Organization said a new strain of the coronavirus first detected in southern Africa was a global “variant of concern” and that preliminary evidence suggested that it presented a higher risk of a person catching Covid-19 for a second time.

The WHO also said that the variant’s fast spread in South Africa suggests that it may be more transmissible than other strains of the virus. (Read More)

