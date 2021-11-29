Peru Has the World’s Highest COVID Death Rate. Here’s Why

(NPR) – The disaster unfolding in Iquitos would quickly play out across the South American nation. Peru’s per capita death rate from COVID is now the worst in the world, far higher than any of its neighbors and twice the rate of the United States. In Peru COVID officially caused nearly 6,000 deaths for every 1 million Peruvians. In neighboring Ecuador the mortality rate is just over 1,800 per million. In the U.S. the COVID death rate is roughly 2,400 per million. (Read More)