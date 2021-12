UT Southwestern to Pay Millions for Lax Opioid Oversight

(Dallas Morning News) – UT Southwestern Medical Center must pay $4.5 million for failing to properly guard dangerous medications, including fentanyl that two nurses overdosed on inside one of its hospitals. The penalty, imposed by federal law enforcement officials, is the second-highest of its kind against a hospital nationwide and the biggest in Texas, the U.S. Department of Justice said. (Read More)