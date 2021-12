Greece Will Mandate the COVID-19 Vaccine for Anyone Over 60, or Make Them Pay Fines

(NPR) – Facing a surge in coronavirus infections and stalled vaccination drives, two nations in the European Union are giving their citizens an ultimatum: take the COVID-19 vaccine or face the financial consequences. Greece announced Tuesday that everyone 60 and older must be vaccinated by mid-January or face monthly fines of 100 euros (roughly $114). (Read More)